Box: Priory 36, Westminster 22
Box: Priory 36, Westminster 22

1234Final
Westminster0371222
Priory08141436
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster1-40-392/18189/38
Priory3-11-1119/2476/15

Second Quarter

W: Jackson Hawkins 33 FG, 8:53

P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl pass from Marshall Kee), 4:32

Third Quarter

P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:34

P: Miles Pim 21 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 2:54

W: LJ Minner 11 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 0:24

Fourth Quarter

P: Gerard Grewe 11 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 8:37

W: LJ Minner 27 run (pass failed), 5:25

P: Gerard Grewe 12 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 3:01

W: LJ Minner 1 run (pass failed), 1:01

