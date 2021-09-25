Box: Priory 36, Westminster 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Westminster
|0
|3
|7
|12
|22
|Priory
|0
|8
|14
|14
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|1-4
|0-3
|92/18
|189/38
|Priory
|3-1
|1-1
|119/24
|76/15
Second Quarter
W: Jackson Hawkins 33 FG, 8:53
P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl pass from Marshall Kee), 4:32
Third Quarter
-
P: Gerard Grewe 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:34
P: Miles Pim 21 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 2:54
W: LJ Minner 11 run (Jackson Hawkins kick), 0:24
Fourth Quarter
P: Gerard Grewe 11 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 8:37
W: LJ Minner 27 run (pass failed), 5:25
P: Gerard Grewe 12 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 3:01
W: LJ Minner 1 run (pass failed), 1:01
