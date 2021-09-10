Box: Priory 42, Lutheran South 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Priory
|28
|14
|0
|0
|42
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|7
|7
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Priory
|3-0
|1-0
|118/39
|26/9
|Lutheran South
|1-1
|0-1
|61/20
|60/20
First Quarter
P: Jahaad Fort 24 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 10:12
P: Gerard Grewe 8 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 9:12
P: Gerard Grewe 28 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:00
P: Jalen Riad 2 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:28
Second Quarter
P: Jalen Riad 14 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 8:34
P: Tommie Kraemer 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:32
Third Quarter
L: Cole Buscher 18 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 5:08
Fourth Quarter
L: Cole Buscher 49 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 7:16
