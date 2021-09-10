 Skip to main content
Box: Priory 42, Lutheran South 14
1234Final
Priory28140042
Lutheran South007714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Priory3-01-0118/3926/9
Lutheran South1-10-161/2060/20

First Quarter

P: Jahaad Fort 24 pass from Gerard Grewe (Drew Steinhubl kick), 10:12

P: Gerard Grewe 8 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 9:12

P: Gerard Grewe 28 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 6:00

P: Jalen Riad 2 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:28

Second Quarter

P: Jalen Riad 14 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 8:34

P: Tommie Kraemer 1 run (Drew Steinhubl kick), 1:32

Third Quarter

L: Cole Buscher 18 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 5:08

Fourth Quarter

L: Cole Buscher 49 pass from Logan Slinkard (Cole Buscher kick), 7:16

