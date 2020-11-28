 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Raymore-Peculiar 23, De Smet 0
0 comments

Box: Raymore-Peculiar 23, De Smet 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Raymore-Peculiar7010623
De Smet00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Raymore-Peculiar12-23-2444/32211/15
De Smet5-12-0174/1294/7

First Quarter

R: Jaidyn Doss 43 run (Trey Kudron kick), 4:03

Third Quarter

R: Jaidyn Doss 64 run (Trey Kudron kick), 8:13

R: Trey Kudron 45 FG, 1:15

Fourth Quarter

R: Jaidyn Doss 28 run (kick failed), 9:19

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports