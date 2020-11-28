Box: Raymore-Peculiar 23, De Smet 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Raymore-Peculiar
|7
|0
|10
|6
|23
|De Smet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Raymore-Peculiar
|12-2
|3-2
|444/32
|211/15
|De Smet
|5-1
|2-0
|174/12
|94/7
First Quarter
R: Jaidyn Doss 43 run (Trey Kudron kick), 4:03
Third Quarter
R: Jaidyn Doss 64 run (Trey Kudron kick), 8:13
R: Trey Kudron 45 FG, 1:15
Fourth Quarter
R: Jaidyn Doss 28 run (kick failed), 9:19
