Box: Riverview Gardens 29, Normandy 14

1234Final
Normandy680014
Riverview Gardens0881329
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy0-20-214/765/32
Riverview Gardens2-32-2145/72191/96

First Quarter

N: Maury Sullivan 45 run (run failed), 2:52

Second Quarter

R: Dennis Able 20 pass from James Hollins (Jacobie Bibbs run), 9:05

N: Maury Sullivan pass from Jordan Robinson ( run), 3:53

Third Quarter

R: Dennis Able 25 pass from James Hollins (Jareese Howard run), 3:22

Fourth Quarter

R: Jareese Howard 70 run (pass failed), 8:26

R: Cornelius Thompson 10 run (Lorenzo Leonard kick), 5:31

