1234Final
Roosevelt162016052
Gateway STEM606820
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roosevelt5-12-0245/4161/10
Gateway STEM3-22-1130/22139/23

First Quarter

G: Jalen Williams 7 run (pass failed), 10:23

R: Darius Jackson 45 pass from Alonzo Smith (Dajavion Mitchell run), 7:51

R: Dajavion Mitchell 8 run (Ali Hall run), 0:48

Second Quarter

R: Deablo McGee 13 run (run failed), 7:04

R: Darrion White 5 run (run failed), 6:21

R: Dajavion Mitchell 25 run (Darrion White run), 4:49

Third Quarter

R: Deablo McGee 25 pass from Alonzo Smith (Dajavion Mitchell run), 11:32

G: Jalen Williams 7 run (pass failed), 3:14

R: Ali Hall 60 pass from Alonzo Smith (Marquece Taylor run), 2:00

Fourth Quarter

G: Demontay Love 53 pass from John Conner (King Taylor pass from John Conner), 3:30

