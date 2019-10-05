|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Roosevelt
|16
|20
|16
|0
|52
|Gateway STEM
|6
|0
|6
|8
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Roosevelt
|5-1
|2-0
|245/41
|61/10
|Gateway STEM
|3-2
|2-1
|130/22
|139/23
First Quarter
G: Jalen Williams 7 run (pass failed), 10:23
R: Darius Jackson 45 pass from Alonzo Smith (Dajavion Mitchell run), 7:51
R: Dajavion Mitchell 8 run (Ali Hall run), 0:48
Second Quarter
R: Deablo McGee 13 run (run failed), 7:04
R: Darrion White 5 run (run failed), 6:21
R: Dajavion Mitchell 25 run (Darrion White run), 4:49
Third Quarter
R: Deablo McGee 25 pass from Alonzo Smith (Dajavion Mitchell run), 11:32
G: Jalen Williams 7 run (pass failed), 3:14
R: Ali Hall 60 pass from Alonzo Smith (Marquece Taylor run), 2:00
Fourth Quarter
G: Demontay Love 53 pass from John Conner (King Taylor pass from John Conner), 3:30