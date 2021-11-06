 Skip to main content
Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Civic Memorial 7
Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Civic Memorial 7

1234Final
Sacred Heart-Griffin14721042
Civic Memorial07007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sacred Heart-Griffin2-00-091/4620/10
Civic Memorial6-42-3284/142250/125

First Quarter

S: Brett Puckel 5 run (Mason Grove kick), 10:06

S: Madixx Morris 47 pass from Ty Lott (Mason Grove kick), 7:01

Second Quarter

C: Luke Parmentier 21 pass from Bryer Arview (Bryce Davis kick), 11:10

S: Brett Puckel 2 run (Mason Grove kick), 6:30

Third Quarter

S: Ty Lott 6 run (Mason Grove kick), 8:41

S: Madixx Morris fumble recovery in end zone (Mason Grove kick), 5:47

S: Madixx Morris 25 pass from Ty Lott (Mason Grove kick), 1:30

