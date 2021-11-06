Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 42, Civic Memorial 7

|1
|Final
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|14
|7
|21
|0
|42
|Civic Memorial
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|2-0
|0-0
|91/46
|20/10
|Civic Memorial
|6-4
|2-3
|284/142
|250/125
First Quarter
S: Brett Puckel 5 run (Mason Grove kick), 10:06
S: Madixx Morris 47 pass from Ty Lott (Mason Grove kick), 7:01
Second Quarter
C: Luke Parmentier 21 pass from Bryer Arview (Bryce Davis kick), 11:10
S: Brett Puckel 2 run (Mason Grove kick), 6:30
Third Quarter
S: Ty Lott 6 run (Mason Grove kick), 8:41
S: Madixx Morris fumble recovery in end zone (Mason Grove kick), 5:47
S: Madixx Morris 25 pass from Ty Lott (Mason Grove kick), 1:30
