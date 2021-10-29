Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Columbia 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|0
|6
|0
|7
|13
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|0
|21
|14
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|4-5
|2-2
|230/26
|248/28
|Sacred Heart-Griffin
|1-0
|0-0
|49/5
|13/1
Second Quarter
S: Jackson 7 run (Grove kick), 11:42
S: Singleton 13 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 8:05
C: Dominic Voegele 53 run (kick failed), 3:13
S: Jackson 7 run (Grove kick), 0:51
Third Quarter
S: Morris 29 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 2:14
S: Pucael 6 run (Grove kick), 0:43
Fourth Quarter
S: Singleton 13 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 9:39
C: Dominic Voegele 46 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 6:20
S: Western 24 run (Grove kick), 4:51
Tags
