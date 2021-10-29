 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Columbia 13
0 comments

Box: Sacred Heart-Griffin 49, Columbia 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Columbia060713
Sacred Heart-Griffin021141449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia4-52-2230/26248/28
Sacred Heart-Griffin1-00-049/513/1

Second Quarter

S: Jackson 7 run (Grove kick), 11:42

S: Singleton 13 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 8:05

C: Dominic Voegele 53 run (kick failed), 3:13

S: Jackson 7 run (Grove kick), 0:51

Third Quarter

S: Morris 29 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 2:14

S: Pucael 6 run (Grove kick), 0:43

Fourth Quarter

S: Singleton 13 pass from Lott (Grove kick), 9:39

C: Dominic Voegele 46 run (Dominic Voegele kick), 6:20

S: Western 24 run (Grove kick), 4:51

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News