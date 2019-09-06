Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Salem, Illinois0146727
Breese Central00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois1-11-040/2028/14
Breese Central0-20-127/1451/26

Second Quarter

S: Cole Graham 6 run (pass failed), 1:21

S: Caden Bee 42 pass from Rylan Quinn (Laten Wayer run), 0:07

Third Quarter

S: Keyton Mitchell 6 run (pass failed), 8:37

B: Shane Becker 3 pass from Kyle Athmer (Marcus Price kick), 1:21

Fourth Quarter

S: Cole Graham 3 run (Quentin Purcell kick), 2:42

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.