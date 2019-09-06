|1
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|0
|14
|6
|7
|27
|Breese Central
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|1-1
|1-0
|40/20
|28/14
|Breese Central
|0-2
|0-1
|27/14
|51/26
Second Quarter
S: Cole Graham 6 run (pass failed), 1:21
S: Caden Bee 42 pass from Rylan Quinn (Laten Wayer run), 0:07
Third Quarter
S: Keyton Mitchell 6 run (pass failed), 8:37
B: Shane Becker 3 pass from Kyle Athmer (Marcus Price kick), 1:21
Fourth Quarter
S: Cole Graham 3 run (Quentin Purcell kick), 2:42