Box: Seckman 20, Fox 13
Box: Seckman 20, Fox 13

1234Final
Fox006713
Seckman760720
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox2-51-2155/22167/24
Seckman6-24-0307/44171/24

First Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:03

Second Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 2 run (kick failed), 0:47

Third Quarter

F: Dominik Murray 17 run (kick failed), 8:46

Fourth Quarter

F: Bryce Latimer 11 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 9:10

S: Cole Ruble 3 run (Mason Lawson kick), 1:05

