Box: Seckman 20, Fox 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|6
|7
|13
|Seckman
|7
|6
|0
|7
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|2-5
|1-2
|155/22
|167/24
|Seckman
|6-2
|4-0
|307/44
|171/24
First Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:03
Second Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 2 run (kick failed), 0:47
Third Quarter
F: Dominik Murray 17 run (kick failed), 8:46
Fourth Quarter
F: Bryce Latimer 11 run (Genti Dullovi kick), 9:10
S: Cole Ruble 3 run (Mason Lawson kick), 1:05
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.