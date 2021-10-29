Box: Seckman 25, Cape Girardeau Central 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Girardeau Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|7
|12
|6
|0
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Girardeau Central
|2-5
|1-2
|91/13
|234/33
|Seckman
|7-2
|5-0
|349/50
|89/13
First Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 55 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:42
Second Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 2 run (kick failed), 7:24
S: Ty Kitchen 29 pass from Cole Ruble (kick failed), 2:29
Third Quarter
S: Ty Kitchen 6 run (pass failed), 2:59
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.