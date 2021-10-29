 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 25, Cape Girardeau Central 0
0 comments

  • 0
1234Final
Cape Girardeau Central00000
Seckman7126025
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cape Girardeau Central2-51-291/13234/33
Seckman7-25-0349/5089/13

First Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 55 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:42

Second Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 2 run (kick failed), 7:24

S: Ty Kitchen 29 pass from Cole Ruble (kick failed), 2:29

Third Quarter

S: Ty Kitchen 6 run (pass failed), 2:59

0 comments

