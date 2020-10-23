 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 33, Parkway South 0
Box: Seckman 33, Parkway South 0

1234Final
Parkway South00000
Seckman2006733
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South0-20-141/2052/26
Seckman4-21-1175/88149/74

First Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 68 run (Jordan Scott kick), 10:29

S: Cole Ruble 6 run (kick failed), 6:29

S: Cole Ruble 46 run (Jordan Scott kick), 2:06

Third Quarter

S: Sebastian Feliciano 1 run (pass failed), 1:28

Fourth Quarter

S: Sebastian Feliciano 10 run (Jordan Scott kick), 9:39

