Box: Seckman 33, Parkway South 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seckman
|20
|0
|6
|7
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|0-2
|0-1
|41/20
|52/26
|Seckman
|4-2
|1-1
|175/88
|149/74
First Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 68 run (Jordan Scott kick), 10:29
S: Cole Ruble 6 run (kick failed), 6:29
S: Cole Ruble 46 run (Jordan Scott kick), 2:06
Third Quarter
S: Sebastian Feliciano 1 run (pass failed), 1:28
Fourth Quarter
S: Sebastian Feliciano 10 run (Jordan Scott kick), 9:39
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.