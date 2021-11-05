 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 35, Poplar Bluff 34
1234Final
Poplar Bluff7771334
Seckman01414735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Poplar Bluff6-42-2359/36267/27
Seckman9-25-0409/41212/21

First Quarter

P: pass from ( kick), 1:23

Second Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Mason Lawson kick), 6:12

P: pass from ( kick), 2:35

S: Cole Ruble 80 run (Mason Lawson kick), 2:18

Third Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 53 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:38

S: Ty Kitchen 12 run (Mason Lawson kick), 7:49

P: run ( kick), 3:58

Fourth Quarter

S: Ty Kitchen 32 run (Mason Lawson kick), 9:42

P: pass from ( kick), 5:00

P: pass from (run failed), 1:29

