Box: Seckman 35, Poplar Bluff 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Poplar Bluff
|7
|7
|7
|13
|34
|Seckman
|0
|14
|14
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Poplar Bluff
|6-4
|2-2
|359/36
|267/27
|Seckman
|9-2
|5-0
|409/41
|212/21
First Quarter
P: pass from ( kick), 1:23
Second Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Mason Lawson kick), 6:12
P: pass from ( kick), 2:35
-
CBC exacts revenge with mercy-rule win over De Smet
-
Brooks shines on both sides of ball to help SLUH outlast Marquette
-
Big fourth down stop fuels Troy's rally past Hazelwood Central in district semifinal
-
Emmanuel takes charge to lift Eureka past Ladue, into district championship game.
-
Buha resigns as Webster Groves football coach
S: Cole Ruble 80 run (Mason Lawson kick), 2:18
Third Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 53 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:38
S: Ty Kitchen 12 run (Mason Lawson kick), 7:49
P: run ( kick), 3:58
Fourth Quarter
S: Ty Kitchen 32 run (Mason Lawson kick), 9:42
P: pass from ( kick), 5:00
P: pass from (run failed), 1:29
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.