Box: Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0

|Webster Groves
|Seckman
|14
|7
|14
|0
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Webster Groves
|0-1
|0-1
|0/0
|35/35
|Seckman
|3-2
|1-1
|140/140
|116/116
First Quarter
S: Tanner Barker 20 run (Jordan Scott kick), 5:23
S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:31
Second Quarter
S: Sebastian Feliciano 1 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:10
Third Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 45 run (kick failed), 11:02
S: Sebastian Feliciano 35 run (Sebastian Feliciano run), 3:35
