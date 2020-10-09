 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0
Box: Seckman 35, Webster Groves 0

  • 0
1234Final
Webster Groves00000
Seckman14714035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Webster Groves0-10-10/035/35
Seckman3-21-1140/140116/116

First Quarter

S: Tanner Barker 20 run (Jordan Scott kick), 5:23

S: Cole Ruble 1 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:31

Second Quarter

S: Sebastian Feliciano 1 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:10

Third Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 45 run (kick failed), 11:02

S: Sebastian Feliciano 35 run (Sebastian Feliciano run), 3:35

Tags

