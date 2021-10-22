Box: Seckman 42, Parkway South 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|6
|14
|22
|0
|42
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|7-2
|5-0
|349/39
|89/10
|Parkway South
|1-7
|1-4
|72/8
|230/26
First Quarter
S: Ty Kitchen 22 run (kick failed), 2:35
Second Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 6 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:10
S: Cole Ruble 5 run (Mason Lawson kick), 7:42
Third Quarter
S: Tommy Gibbar 29 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:02
P: LaRon Eason 55 run (Josiah Griffith kick), 6:08
S: Cole Ruble 52 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:02
S: Cole Ruble 83 run (Tommy Gibbar run), 0:00
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.