 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Seckman 42, Parkway South 7
0 comments

Box: Seckman 42, Parkway South 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Seckman61422042
Parkway South00707
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman7-25-0349/3989/10
Parkway South1-71-472/8230/26

First Quarter

S: Ty Kitchen 22 run (kick failed), 2:35

Second Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 6 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:10

S: Cole Ruble 5 run (Mason Lawson kick), 7:42

Third Quarter

S: Tommy Gibbar 29 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:02

P: LaRon Eason 55 run (Josiah Griffith kick), 6:08

S: Cole Ruble 52 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:02

S: Cole Ruble 83 run (Tommy Gibbar run), 0:00

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News