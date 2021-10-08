Box: Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|14
|20
|14
|0
|48
|Webster Groves
|0
|7
|0
|14
|21
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|5-2
|4-0
|287/41
|158/23
|Webster Groves
|0-6
|0-4
|52/7
|185/26
First Quarter
S: Cole Ruble 38 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:27
S: Ty Kitchen 22 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 3:30
Second Quarter
W: James Jones 8 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:53
S: Cole Ruble 62 run (Mason Lawson kick), 11:36
S: Anthony Westervelt 29 pass from Cole Ruble (kick failed), 3:14
S: Anthony Westervelt 3 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 0:00
Third Quarter
S: Conner Reynolds 4 run (Mason Lawson kick), 8:04
S: August Piva 5 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:15
Fourth Quarter
W: James Jones 34 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 3:42
W: TJ Roberts 31 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 2:27
