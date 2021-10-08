 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21
Box: Seckman 48, Webster Groves 21

1234Final
Seckman142014048
Webster Groves0701421
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman5-24-0287/41158/23
Webster Groves0-60-452/7185/26

First Quarter

S: Cole Ruble 38 run (Mason Lawson kick), 10:27

S: Ty Kitchen 22 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 3:30

Second Quarter

W: James Jones 8 run (Marshall Hoover kick), 11:53

S: Cole Ruble 62 run (Mason Lawson kick), 11:36

S: Anthony Westervelt 29 pass from Cole Ruble (kick failed), 3:14

S: Anthony Westervelt 3 pass from Cole Ruble (Mason Lawson kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

S: Conner Reynolds 4 run (Mason Lawson kick), 8:04

S: August Piva 5 run (Mason Lawson kick), 5:15

Fourth Quarter

W: James Jones 34 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 3:42

W: TJ Roberts 31 pass from Sean Patrick Keegan (Marshall Hoover kick), 2:27

