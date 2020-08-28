Box: Seckman 49, De Soto 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|De Soto
|7
|0
|7
|7
|21
|Seckman
|21
|14
|7
|7
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Soto
|0-1
|0-0
|21/21
|49/49
|Seckman
|1-0
|0-0
|49/49
|21/21
First Quarter
D: Levi Fischer 33 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 9:50
S: Cole Rubel 45 run (Jordan Scott kick), 6:35
S: Cole Rubel 4 run (Jordan Scott kick), 4:02
S: Cole Rubel 47 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:22
Second Quarter
S: Sebastian Feliciano 3 run (Jordan Scott kick), 3:12
S: Tanner Barker 18 pass from Conner Reynolds (Jordan Scott kick), 0:25
Third Quarter
S: Tanner Barker 20 pass from Cole Rubel (Jordan Scott kick), 4:41
D: Dominic Punjani 60 run (Bradley Hunt kick), 3:43
Fourth Quarter
D: Levi Fischer 16 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 11:41
S: Conner Reynolds 4 run (Jordan Scott kick), 2:09
