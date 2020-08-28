 Skip to main content
Box: Seckman 49, De Soto 21
1234Final
De Soto707721
Seckman21147749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Soto0-10-021/2149/49
Seckman1-00-049/4921/21

First Quarter

D: Levi Fischer 33 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 9:50

S: Cole Rubel 45 run (Jordan Scott kick), 6:35

S: Cole Rubel 4 run (Jordan Scott kick), 4:02

S: Cole Rubel 47 run (Jordan Scott kick), 0:22

Second Quarter

S: Sebastian Feliciano 3 run (Jordan Scott kick), 3:12

S: Tanner Barker 18 pass from Conner Reynolds (Jordan Scott kick), 0:25

Third Quarter

S: Tanner Barker 20 pass from Cole Rubel (Jordan Scott kick), 4:41

D: Dominic Punjani 60 run (Bradley Hunt kick), 3:43

Fourth Quarter

D: Levi Fischer 16 pass from Ethan Reissing (Bradley Hunt kick), 11:41

S: Conner Reynolds 4 run (Jordan Scott kick), 2:09

