Box: SLUH 20, Vianney 3
1234Final
Vianney00033
SLUH0071320
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney0-40-313/3134/34
SLUH1-21-166/1681/20

Third Quarter

S: Luke Ratterman 19 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 1:23

Fourth Quarter

V: 35 FG, 9:07

S: Ryan Wingo 50 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 6:38

S: Chris Brooks 75 pass from Luke Johnston (kick failed), 4:09

