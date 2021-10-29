 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 28, Lindbergh 0
Box: SLUH 28, Lindbergh 0

1234Final
SLUH1477028
Lindbergh00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH4-32-2270/39217/31
Lindbergh5-23-1184/26108/15

First Quarter

S: Ryan Wingo 20 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:45

S: Chris Brooks 49 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:07

Second Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 3 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:35

Third Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 50 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:28

