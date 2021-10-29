Box: SLUH 28, Lindbergh 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|14
|7
|7
|0
|28
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|4-3
|2-2
|270/39
|217/31
|Lindbergh
|5-2
|3-1
|184/26
|108/15
First Quarter
S: Ryan Wingo 20 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:45
-
Friday football spotlight: Grandview hosts first postseason game in 29 years
-
MSHSAA strips Hazelwood schools of hosting home playoff games due to COVID-19 spectator policy
-
Missouri district standings
-
Football notebook: Mascoutah's Hanson suffers season-ending injury; Leonard resigns at St. Charles
-
Area top 10 schedule, results
S: Chris Brooks 49 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:07
Second Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 3 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:35
Third Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 50 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:28
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.