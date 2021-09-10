 Skip to main content
Box: SLUH 35, Chaminade 26
Box: SLUH 35, Chaminade 26

1234Final
Chaminade0771226
SLUH0772135
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade1-10-160/3055/28
SLUH1-11-063/3268/34

Second Quarter

S: 68 run ( kick), 3:48

C: Cam Epps 2 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:20

Third Quarter

S: 1 run ( kick), 9:01

C: Cam Epps 9 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

S: 50 run ( kick), 10:36

C: Cam Epps 10 run (kick failed), 4:52

S: 90 kickoff return ( kick), 4:36

C: Cam Epps 24 pass from Drake Faust (run failed), 3:12

S: 1 run ( kick), 2:20

