Box: SLUH 35, Chaminade 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Chaminade
|0
|7
|7
|12
|26
|SLUH
|0
|7
|7
|21
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Chaminade
|1-1
|0-1
|60/30
|55/28
|SLUH
|1-1
|1-0
|63/32
|68/34
Second Quarter
S: 68 run ( kick), 3:48
C: Cam Epps 2 run (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:20
Third Quarter
S: 1 run ( kick), 9:01
C: Cam Epps 9 pass from Drake Faust (Nick Kaiser kick), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
S: 50 run ( kick), 10:36
C: Cam Epps 10 run (kick failed), 4:52
S: 90 kickoff return ( kick), 4:36
C: Cam Epps 24 pass from Drake Faust (run failed), 3:12
S: 1 run ( kick), 2:20
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.