Box: SLUH 35, Marquette 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|14
|7
|7
|7
|35
|Marquette
|7
|14
|0
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|5-3
|2-2
|305/38
|245/31
|Marquette
|9-2
|3-1
|392/49
|117/15
First Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 19 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:16
M: JaQuari Parks 15 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 3:07
S: Chris Brooks 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 1:39
Second Quarter
M: Jack Ahlbrand 1 run (Grant Peters kick), 10:00
S: Ryan Wingo 67 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:11
M: Gavin Marsh 19 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 6:55
Third Quarter
S: Chris Brooks 3 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:15
Fourth Quarter
M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 2:11
S: Zach Ortwerth 18 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 0:29