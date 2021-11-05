 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: SLUH 35, Marquette 28
0 comments

Box: SLUH 35, Marquette 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
SLUH1477735
Marquette7140728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH5-32-2305/38245/31
Marquette9-23-1392/49117/15

First Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 19 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:16

M: JaQuari Parks 15 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 3:07

S: Chris Brooks 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 1:39

Second Quarter

M: Jack Ahlbrand 1 run (Grant Peters kick), 10:00

S: Ryan Wingo 67 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:11

M: Gavin Marsh 19 pass from Jack Ahlbrand (Grant Peters kick), 6:55

Third Quarter

S: Chris Brooks 3 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 4:15

Fourth Quarter

M: Malique Flenoid 5 run (Grant Peters kick), 2:11

S: Zach Ortwerth 18 pass from Luke Johnston (Thomas Ziegler kick), 0:29

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News