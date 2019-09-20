Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
SLUH1477735
Jefferson City070714
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH2-10-194/31110/37
Jefferson City2-21-093/31116/39

First Quarter

S: Kellen Porter 39 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 10:08

S: Kellen Porter 3 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 1:40

Second Quarter

S: Kellen Porter 7 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 9:21

J: Darrell Jones 26 pass from Cole Gresham ( kick), 0:37

Third Quarter

S: Kellen Porter 9 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 7:45

Fourth Quarter

J: Darrell Jones 24 pass from Cole Gresham ( kick), 7:58

S: Sidq Cherry 5 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:54

