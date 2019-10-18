Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
SLUH1077024
Trinity088016
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
SLUH3-31-3158/26203/34
Trinity5-34-0266/44107/18

First Quarter

S: Issac Thompson 4 pass from Brendan Hannah (Thomas Ziegler kick), 11:38

S: Thomas Ziegler 24 FG, 2:08

Second Quarter

T: James Frenchie 15 pass from Chris Cotton (James Frenchie run), 11:47

S: Brendan Hannah 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:35

Third Quarter

S: Kellen Porter 7 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 5:15

T: Chris Moore 22 interception (James Frenchie run), 0:50

