|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|SLUH
|10
|7
|7
|0
|24
|Trinity
|0
|8
|8
|0
|16
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|SLUH
|3-3
|1-3
|158/26
|203/34
|Trinity
|5-3
|4-0
|266/44
|107/18
First Quarter
S: Issac Thompson 4 pass from Brendan Hannah (Thomas Ziegler kick), 11:38
S: Thomas Ziegler 24 FG, 2:08
Second Quarter
T: James Frenchie 15 pass from Chris Cotton (James Frenchie run), 11:47
S: Brendan Hannah 2 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 3:35
Third Quarter
S: Kellen Porter 7 run (Thomas Ziegler kick), 5:15
T: Chris Moore 22 interception (James Frenchie run), 0:50