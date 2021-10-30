 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 18, John Burroughs 14
Box: Soldan 18, John Burroughs 14

1234Final
John Burroughs070714
Soldan0061218
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs2-50-3147/21200/29
Soldan5-41-3197/28217/31

Second Quarter

J: Jon Buhro 15 pass from Ramzi Salem (Nick Zwicker kick), 6:12

Third Quarter

S: TyShawn Johnson 49 pass from LaVonta Clerk (run failed), 4:43

Fourth Quarter

S: LaVonta Clerk 1 run (pass failed), 6:17

J: 45 pass from (Nick Zwicker kick), 4:15

S: Ronald Holmes 2 run (pass failed), 3:26

