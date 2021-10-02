Box: Soldan 37, Confluence 0

-
Week 6 football roundup: CBC rolls to fifth successive victory; Marquette pulls away from Lafayette
Holt rallies for first victory against Francis Howell since 2008
MICDS lights up the scoreboard to beat Lutheran North
Big-play Wingo powers SLUH past Lift For Life
Hanson's three rushing touchdowns power Mascoutah over Triad
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soldan
|12
|12
|7
|6
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|0-2
|0-0
|14/7
|87/44
|Soldan
|3-1
|1-1
|136/68
|119/60
