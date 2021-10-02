 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 37, Confluence 0
1234Final
Confluence00000
Soldan12127637
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Confluence0-20-014/787/44
Soldan3-11-1136/68119/60
