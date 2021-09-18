 Skip to main content
Box: Soldan 46, Roosevelt 6
Box: Soldan 46, Roosevelt 6

1234Final
Soldan68161646
Roosevelt00066
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Soldan3-11-1136/34119/30
Roosevelt0-20-16/2126/32

First Quarter

S: LaVonta Clerk 11 run (pass failed), 5:05

Second Quarter

S: Qaaron Harris 100 interception (LaVonta Clerk run), 4:36

Third Quarter

S: LaVonta Clerk 49 run (Deontae Miller run), 3:33

S: Cornelius Johnson 8 pass from LaVonta Clerk (TyShawn Johnson run), 0:01

Fourth Quarter

R: D'amico Wilkerson 3 run (run failed), 8:38

S: Steven Bonner 21 pass from LaVonta Clerk (TyShawn Johnson pass from LaVonta Clerk), 4:55

S: TyShawn Johnson 68 interception (Steven Bonner pass from LaVonta Clerk), 3:28

