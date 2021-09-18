Box: Soldan 46, Roosevelt 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Soldan
|6
|8
|16
|16
|46
|Roosevelt
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Soldan
|3-1
|1-1
|136/34
|119/30
|Roosevelt
|0-2
|0-1
|6/2
|126/32
First Quarter
S: LaVonta Clerk 11 run (pass failed), 5:05
Second Quarter
S: Qaaron Harris 100 interception (LaVonta Clerk run), 4:36
-
Third Quarter
S: LaVonta Clerk 49 run (Deontae Miller run), 3:33
S: Cornelius Johnson 8 pass from LaVonta Clerk (TyShawn Johnson run), 0:01
Fourth Quarter
R: D'amico Wilkerson 3 run (run failed), 8:38
S: Steven Bonner 21 pass from LaVonta Clerk (TyShawn Johnson pass from LaVonta Clerk), 4:55
S: TyShawn Johnson 68 interception (Steven Bonner pass from LaVonta Clerk), 3:28
