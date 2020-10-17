 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 26, St. Charles 14
Box: St. Charles West 26, St. Charles 14

1234Final
St. Charles0001414
St. Charles West6146026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles1-71-376/10260/32
St. Charles West3-32-1177/22196/24

First Quarter

SCW: Alex Meyer 1 run (kick failed), 1:48

Second Quarter

SCW: Deleon Smith 61 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 5:09

SCW: Deleon Smith 4 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:12

Third Quarter

SCW: Deleon Smith 10 run (kick failed), 9:54

Fourth Quarter

StC: Tre Ward 13 run (Tre Ward run), 11:19

StC: Tre Ward 5 run (run failed), 4:17

