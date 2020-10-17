Box: St. Charles West 26, St. Charles 14

|1
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|14
|14
|St. Charles West
|6
|14
|6
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|1-7
|1-3
|76/10
|260/32
|St. Charles West
|3-3
|2-1
|177/22
|196/24
First Quarter
SCW: Alex Meyer 1 run (kick failed), 1:48
Second Quarter
SCW: Deleon Smith 61 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 5:09
SCW: Deleon Smith 4 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:12
Third Quarter
SCW: Deleon Smith 10 run (kick failed), 9:54
Fourth Quarter
StC: Tre Ward 13 run (Tre Ward run), 11:19
StC: Tre Ward 5 run (run failed), 4:17
