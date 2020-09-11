 Skip to main content
Box: St. Charles West 35, Fort Zumwalt East 12
1234Final
St. Charles West7147735
Fort Zumwalt East006612
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West1-20-069/2397/32
Fort Zumwalt East0-30-032/11116/39

First Quarter

S: Dominic Flint 71 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:19

Second Quarter

S: Deleon Smith 5 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 1:59

S: Deleon Smith 50 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:25

Third Quarter

S: Alex Meyer 2 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 6:59

F: Elijah Johnson 7 run (kick failed), 3:02

Fourth Quarter

S: Deleon Smith 54 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 11:49

F: Joshua Johnston 68 run (kick failed), 11:29

