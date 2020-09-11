Box: St. Charles West 35, Fort Zumwalt East 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|7
|14
|7
|7
|35
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|1-2
|0-0
|69/23
|97/32
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0-3
|0-0
|32/11
|116/39
First Quarter
S: Dominic Flint 71 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:19
Second Quarter
S: Deleon Smith 5 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 1:59
S: Deleon Smith 50 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 0:25
Third Quarter
S: Alex Meyer 2 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 6:59
F: Elijah Johnson 7 run (kick failed), 3:02
Fourth Quarter
S: Deleon Smith 54 run (Darius DeCarolis kick), 11:49
F: Joshua Johnston 68 run (kick failed), 11:29
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.