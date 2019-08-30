Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
St. Dominic060814
St. Charles West18661444
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic0-10-014/1444/44
St. Charles West1-00-044/4414/14

First Quarter

SCW: Anthony Lemons 63 pass from Brendan Sportsman (kick failed), 11:47

SCW: Jamesen Reese 23 run (kick failed), 9:56

SCW: Brendan Sportsman 8 run (run failed), 6:32

Second Quarter

SD: Gabe Serri 7 run (pass failed), 8:10

SCW: Jamesen Reese 5 run (run failed), 3:19

Third Quarter

SCW: Brendan Sportsman 32 interception (kick failed), 2:31

Fourth Quarter

SCW: Deleon Smith 5 run (Darius Decarolis kick), 11:26

SCW: Grant Chrisco 39 run (Darius Decarolis kick), 9:46

SD: Jackson Overton 3 run (Tyler Mersnick run), 1:44

