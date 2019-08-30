|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|0
|6
|0
|8
|14
|St. Charles West
|18
|6
|6
|14
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|0-1
|0-0
|14/14
|44/44
|St. Charles West
|1-0
|0-0
|44/44
|14/14
First Quarter
SCW: Anthony Lemons 63 pass from Brendan Sportsman (kick failed), 11:47
SCW: Jamesen Reese 23 run (kick failed), 9:56
SCW: Brendan Sportsman 8 run (run failed), 6:32
Second Quarter
SD: Gabe Serri 7 run (pass failed), 8:10
SCW: Jamesen Reese 5 run (run failed), 3:19
Third Quarter
SCW: Brendan Sportsman 32 interception (kick failed), 2:31
Fourth Quarter
SCW: Deleon Smith 5 run (Darius Decarolis kick), 11:26
SCW: Grant Chrisco 39 run (Darius Decarolis kick), 9:46
SD: Jackson Overton 3 run (Tyler Mersnick run), 1:44