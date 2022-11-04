 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Clair 42, St. James 6

1234Final
St. James00606
St. Clair81315642
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. James2-60-4168/21251/31
St. Clair5-23-1230/29120/15

First Quarter

StC: Isaac Nunez 2 run (Fox pass from Gabe Martinez), 7:00

Second Quarter

StC: Rodrigue 2 run ( kick), 8:00

StC: Cameron Simcox 2 run (kick failed), 0:29

Third Quarter

S: punt return (kick failed), 10:46

StC: Cameron Simcox run ( run), 6:00

StC: Cameron Simcox 9 run (Nathan Bess kick), 3:00

Fourth Quarter

StC: Isaac Nunez 20 run (kick failed), 11:00

