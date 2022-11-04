Box: St. Clair 42, St. James 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. James
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|St. Clair
|8
|13
|15
|6
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. James
|2-6
|0-4
|168/21
|251/31
|St. Clair
|5-2
|3-1
|230/29
|120/15
First Quarter
StC: Isaac Nunez 2 run (Fox pass from Gabe Martinez), 7:00
Second Quarter
StC: Rodrigue 2 run ( kick), 8:00
StC: Cameron Simcox 2 run (kick failed), 0:29
Third Quarter
S: punt return (kick failed), 10:46
StC: Cameron Simcox run ( run), 6:00
StC: Cameron Simcox 9 run (Nathan Bess kick), 3:00
Fourth Quarter
StC: Isaac Nunez 20 run (kick failed), 11:00