Box: St. Dominic 31, Hazelwood East 12

1234Final
St. Dominic14100731
Hazelwood East0001212
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic6-40-3255/26156/16
Hazelwood East7-26-0296/3069/7

First Quarter

S: Sam Cross 45 run (Max Nash kick), 10:27

S: Thomas Pulliam 10 run (Max Nash kick), 7:14

Second Quarter

S: Max Nash 22 FG, 11:55

S: Reid Cisel 32 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 9:59

Fourth Quarter

H: Oscar Chatman 67 interception (run failed), 11:39

S: Sam Cross 4 run (Max Nash kick), 8:49

H: Semaj Flowers 99 fumble recovery (pass failed), 8:12

