Box: St. Dominic 31, Hazelwood East 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|14
|10
|0
|7
|31
|Hazelwood East
|0
|0
|0
|12
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|6-4
|0-3
|255/26
|156/16
|Hazelwood East
|7-2
|6-0
|296/30
|69/7
First Quarter
S: Sam Cross 45 run (Max Nash kick), 10:27
S: Thomas Pulliam 10 run (Max Nash kick), 7:14
Second Quarter
S: Max Nash 22 FG, 11:55
S: Reid Cisel 32 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 9:59
Fourth Quarter
H: Oscar Chatman 67 interception (run failed), 11:39
S: Sam Cross 4 run (Max Nash kick), 8:49
H: Semaj Flowers 99 fumble recovery (pass failed), 8:12