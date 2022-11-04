 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 41, Fort Zumwalt East 0

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East00000
St. Dominic71510941
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East2-90-6163/15356/32
St. Dominic5-40-3224/20144/13

First Quarter

S: Sam Cross 36 run (Max Nash kick), 3:05

Second Quarter

S: Sam Cross 12 run ( run), 1:53

S: Sam Cross 27 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 0:39

Third Quarter

S: Max Nash 45 FG, 9:08

S: Thomas Pulliam 37 run (Max Nash kick), 3:00

Fourth Quarter

S: Thomas Pulliam pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 10:00

S: safety, 6:00

