Box: St. Dominic 41, Fort Zumwalt East 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|7
|15
|10
|9
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-9
|0-6
|163/15
|356/32
|St. Dominic
|5-4
|0-3
|224/20
|144/13
First Quarter
S: Sam Cross 36 run (Max Nash kick), 3:05
Second Quarter
S: Sam Cross 12 run ( run), 1:53
S: Sam Cross 27 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 0:39
Third Quarter
S: Max Nash 45 FG, 9:08
S: Thomas Pulliam 37 run (Max Nash kick), 3:00
Fourth Quarter
S: Thomas Pulliam pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 10:00
S: safety, 6:00