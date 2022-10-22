 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: St. Dominic 42, Westminster 7

  • 0
1234Final
St. Dominic14714742
Westminster07007
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic4-40-3183/23144/18
Westminster1-70-5122/15385/48

People are also reading…

First Quarter

S: Reid Cisel 24 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 7:27

S: Reid Cisel 5 pass from Kelly Welby (Max Nash kick), 3:19

Second Quarter

W: Cal Leighton 9 pass from Shep Nye (Jackson Hawkins kick), 3:09

S: Sam Cross 93 run (Max Nash kick), 2:44

Third Quarter

S: Thomas Pulliam 3 run (Max Nash kick), 8:00

S: Sam Cross 51 run (Max Nash kick), 4:18

Fourth Quarter

S: Sam Cross 13 run (Max Nash kick), 10:38

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A golf breakthrough for Edwardsville, a record night at Kirkwood: Our Athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News