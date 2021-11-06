 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 43, McCluer 36
1234Final
St. Dominic21014843
McCluer8208036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic6-11-0301/43137/20
McCluer6-34-0444/63249/36

First Quarter

S: Jackson Overton 34 run (Max Nash kick), 8:51

S: Jackson Overton 1 run (Max Nash kick), 5:35

S: Jackson Overton 18 run (Max Nash kick), 2:42

M: Dennis Keyes 10 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Dennis Keyes pass from Micheal Hopkins), 1:50

Second Quarter

M: Micheal Hopkins 9 run (Dennis Keyes pass from Micheal Hopkins), 9:43

M: Kameron Gillespie 46 pass from Micheal Hopkins (run failed), 4:48

M: Victor Johnson 10 pass from Micheal Hopkins (run failed), 0:58

Third Quarter

S: Ryan Schwendeman 14 run (Max Nash kick), 7:58

S: Jackson Overton 3 run (Max Nash kick), 2:25

M: Micheal Hopkins 46 run (Micheal Hopkins run), 0:42

Fourth Quarter

S: Jackson Overton 3 run (Ryan Schwendeman pass from Jackson Overton), 7:49

