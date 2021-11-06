Box: St. Dominic 43, McCluer 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|21
|0
|14
|8
|43
|McCluer
|8
|20
|8
|0
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|6-1
|1-0
|301/43
|137/20
|McCluer
|6-3
|4-0
|444/63
|249/36
First Quarter
S: Jackson Overton 34 run (Max Nash kick), 8:51
S: Jackson Overton 1 run (Max Nash kick), 5:35
S: Jackson Overton 18 run (Max Nash kick), 2:42
M: Dennis Keyes 10 pass from Micheal Hopkins (Dennis Keyes pass from Micheal Hopkins), 1:50
Second Quarter
M: Micheal Hopkins 9 run (Dennis Keyes pass from Micheal Hopkins), 9:43
M: Kameron Gillespie 46 pass from Micheal Hopkins (run failed), 4:48
M: Victor Johnson 10 pass from Micheal Hopkins (run failed), 0:58
Third Quarter
S: Ryan Schwendeman 14 run (Max Nash kick), 7:58
S: Jackson Overton 3 run (Max Nash kick), 2:25
M: Micheal Hopkins 46 run (Micheal Hopkins run), 0:42
Fourth Quarter
S: Jackson Overton 3 run (Ryan Schwendeman pass from Jackson Overton), 7:49