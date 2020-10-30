 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0
Box: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0

1234Final
St. Charles00000
St. Dominic21216048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles1-91-376/8343/34
St. Dominic6-40-1342/34205/20

First Quarter

SD: Tate Cross 12 pass from Gabe Serri (Carson Prescott kick), 11:04

SD: Jackson Overton 20 run (Carson Prescott kick), 9:23

SD: Sam Cross 15 run (Carson Prescott kick), 2:20

Second Quarter

SD: Kannon Patterson 23 pass from Gabe Serri (kick failed), 11:20

SD: Jackson Overton 6 run (Anthony Anderson run), 7:06

SD: Matthew Willenbrink 25 pass from Kelly Welby (Carson Prescott kick), 3:08

Third Quarter

SD: Michael Pulliam 21 run (kick failed), 5:29

