Box: St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|21
|21
|6
|0
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles
|1-9
|1-3
|76/8
|343/34
|St. Dominic
|6-4
|0-1
|342/34
|205/20
First Quarter
SD: Tate Cross 12 pass from Gabe Serri (Carson Prescott kick), 11:04
SD: Jackson Overton 20 run (Carson Prescott kick), 9:23
SD: Sam Cross 15 run (Carson Prescott kick), 2:20
Second Quarter
SD: Kannon Patterson 23 pass from Gabe Serri (kick failed), 11:20
SD: Jackson Overton 6 run (Anthony Anderson run), 7:06
SD: Matthew Willenbrink 25 pass from Kelly Welby (Carson Prescott kick), 3:08
Third Quarter
SD: Michael Pulliam 21 run (kick failed), 5:29
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.