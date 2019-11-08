|1
|Final
|St. Mary's
|7
|14
|7
|13
|41
|Affton
|0
|6
|0
|14
|20
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|8-2
|2-1
|368/37
|162/16
|Affton
|7-2
|2-0
|324/32
|190/19
First Quarter
S: DeShawn Fuller 15 run (Keith Polette kick), 4:39
Second Quarter
S: Timmy Muxo 12 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:24
A: Derrick Baker 3 run (run failed), 3:55
S: Kevin Coleman 4 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 0:01
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 77 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 10:36
Fourth Quarter
S: Achille Kpeya Jr 13 run (Keith Polette kick), 11:21
A: Will Apple 3 run (Will Apple run), 6:52
A: Calub Moore 38 run (run failed), 6:02
S: Kevin Coleman 14 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (pass failed), 3:04