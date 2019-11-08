Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
St. Mary's71471341
Affton0601420
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's8-22-1368/37162/16
Affton7-22-0324/32190/19

First Quarter

S: DeShawn Fuller 15 run (Keith Polette kick), 4:39

Second Quarter

S: Timmy Muxo 12 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:24

A: Derrick Baker 3 run (run failed), 3:55

S: Kevin Coleman 4 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 0:01

Third Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 77 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 10:36

Fourth Quarter

S: Achille Kpeya Jr 13 run (Keith Polette kick), 11:21

A: Will Apple 3 run (Will Apple run), 6:52

A: Calub Moore 38 run (run failed), 6:02

S: Kevin Coleman 14 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (pass failed), 3:04

