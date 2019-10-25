Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
St. Mary's27278769
Lutheran South808016
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's6-22-1281/35142/18
Lutheran South0-80-462/8417/52

First Quarter

S: Cyril Ikeh 23 run (kick failed), 10:55

S: Kevin Coleman 21 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 8:53

S: Kevin Coleman 20 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 5:34

L: Paul Brock 63 run (Paul Brock run), 4:47

S: DeShawn Fuller 18 run (Keith Polette kick), 3:36

Second Quarter

S: Achille Kpeya Jr 4 run (Keith Polette kick), 9:16

S: Achille Kpeya Jr 7 run (kick failed), 6:27

S: Cyril Ikeh 1 run (Keith Polette kick), 2:49

S: DeShawn Fuller 7 run (Keith Polette kick), 0:00

Third Quarter

S: Caron Spann 9 run (Jamal Roberts pass from Daimond Casseus), 8:07

L: Paul Brock 13 run (Cole Buscher run), 3:14

Fourth Quarter

S: Jamal Roberts 4 run (Rob Shipp kick), 2:11

