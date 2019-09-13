|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|12
|12
|0
|6
|30
|St. Mary's
|21
|10
|21
|14
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|1-1
|0-0
|74/37
|80/40
|St. Mary's
|2-1
|0-0
|118/59
|73/36
First Quarter
S: Timmy Muxo 90 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:33
N: Dameon Edwards 16 pass from Cornell Green (run failed), 6:42
S: Kevin Coleman 92 kickoff return (Keith Polette kick), 6:22
N: Caleb Carvin 50 run (run failed), 6:10
S: Chase Hendricks 23 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 3:13
Second Quarter
S: Timmy Muxo 28 interception (Timmy Muxo kick), 11:02
N: Caleb Carvin 53 run (run failed), 9:19
N: Caleb Carvin 45 run (run failed), 3:29
S: Keith Polette 28 FG, 0:58
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 35 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:24
S: Daimond Casseus 2 run (Keith Polette kick), 7:28
S: Chase Hendricks 12 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:06
Fourth Quarter
N: Caleb Carvin 75 pass from Cornell Green (run failed), 8:38
S: Kevin Coleman 37 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 6:17
S: Javante Chandler 47 interception (Rob Shipp kick), 5:12