1234Final
Normandy12120630
St. Mary's2110211466
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy1-10-074/3780/40
St. Mary's2-10-0118/5973/36

First Quarter

S: Timmy Muxo 90 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:33

N: Dameon Edwards 16 pass from Cornell Green (run failed), 6:42

S: Kevin Coleman 92 kickoff return (Keith Polette kick), 6:22

N: Caleb Carvin 50 run (run failed), 6:10

S: Chase Hendricks 23 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 3:13

Second Quarter

S: Timmy Muxo 28 interception (Timmy Muxo kick), 11:02

N: Caleb Carvin 53 run (run failed), 9:19

N: Caleb Carvin 45 run (run failed), 3:29

S: Keith Polette 28 FG, 0:58

Third Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 35 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 11:24

S: Daimond Casseus 2 run (Keith Polette kick), 7:28

S: Chase Hendricks 12 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:06

Fourth Quarter

N: Caleb Carvin 75 pass from Cornell Green (run failed), 8:38

S: Kevin Coleman 37 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 6:17

S: Javante Chandler 47 interception (Rob Shipp kick), 5:12

