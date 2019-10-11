|1
|St. Mary's
|14
|10
|20
|0
|44
|Tolton Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|3-3
|1-2
|195/32
|152/25
|Tolton Catholic
|0-4
|0-1
|12/2
|183/30
First Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 50 punt return (Keith Polette kick), 6:46
S: DeShawn Fuller 1 run (Keith Polette kick), 2:58
Second Quarter
S: Keith Polette 27 FG, 12:00
S: Zyon Gayfield 1 run (Keith Polette kick), 1:35
Third Quarter
S: Timmy Muxo 67 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 8:25
S: Timmy Muxo 52 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:00
S: Timmy Muxo 28 interception (run failed), 1:35