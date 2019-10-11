BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234Final
St. Mary's141020044
Tolton Catholic00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's3-31-2195/32152/25
Tolton Catholic0-40-112/2183/30

First Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 50 punt return (Keith Polette kick), 6:46

S: DeShawn Fuller 1 run (Keith Polette kick), 2:58

Second Quarter

S: Keith Polette 27 FG, 12:00

S: Zyon Gayfield 1 run (Keith Polette kick), 1:35

Third Quarter

S: Timmy Muxo 67 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 8:25

S: Timmy Muxo 52 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (Keith Polette kick), 4:00

S: Timmy Muxo 28 interception (run failed), 1:35

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.