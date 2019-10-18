Team up with us for 99¢
1234Final
Vianney0140014
St. Mary's0186024
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vianney1-50-4111/18254/42
St. Mary's4-22-1188/31112/19

Second Quarter

V: Jacob McCauley 36 pass from Griffin John (Andrew Copeland kick), 11:06

S: DeShawn Fuller 45 run (kick failed), 10:50

S: Kevin Coleman 7 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (kick failed), 8:57

V: Cannen Barcom 79 run (Andrew Copeland kick), 5:25

S: Chase Hendricks 8 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (kick failed), 2:06

Third Quarter

S: Timmy Muxo 20 interception (kick failed), 2:36

