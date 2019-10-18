|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Vianney
|0
|14
|0
|0
|14
|St. Mary's
|0
|18
|6
|0
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vianney
|1-5
|0-4
|111/18
|254/42
|St. Mary's
|4-2
|2-1
|188/31
|112/19
Second Quarter
V: Jacob McCauley 36 pass from Griffin John (Andrew Copeland kick), 11:06
S: DeShawn Fuller 45 run (kick failed), 10:50
S: Kevin Coleman 7 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (kick failed), 8:57
V: Cannen Barcom 79 run (Andrew Copeland kick), 5:25
S: Chase Hendricks 8 pass from Cam'Ron McCoy (kick failed), 2:06
Third Quarter
S: Timmy Muxo 20 interception (kick failed), 2:36