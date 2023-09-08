|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|8
|22
|0
|0
|30
|Waterloo
|0
|7
|13
|3
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
First Quarter
S: Antonio Strong 25 pass from David Leonard (Zamier Collins run), 8:58
Second Quarter
S: Zamier Collins 13 run (Malahn Green pass from David Leonard), 2:19
S: David Leonard 2 run (pass failed), 1:49
W: Chris Pete 80 kickoff return (Kaleb Buechler kick), 1:37
S: Antonio Strong 43 pass from David Leonard (Zamier Collins run), 1:13
Third Quarter
W: Brady Rose 16 pass from Conrad Lindhorst (Kaleb Buechler kick), 6:39
W: Derez Sayles 2 run (pass failed), 3:45
Fourth Quarter
W: Kaleb Buechler 23 FG, 7:40