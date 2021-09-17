 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 42, Borgia 0
Box: St. Mary's 42, Borgia 0

1234Final
St. Mary's7217742
Borgia00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's2-01-086/437/4
Borgia0-30-112/6119/60

First Quarter

S: Jamal Roberts 29 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:00

Second Quarter

S: De'Shawn Fuller 20 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 9:24

S: Chase Hendricks 7 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 3:34

S: De'Shawn Fuller 13 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:36

Third Quarter

S: De'Shawn Fuller 34 interception (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:09

Fourth Quarter

S: Cyril Ikeh 83 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 11:35

