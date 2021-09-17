Box: St. Mary's 42, Borgia 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|7
|21
|7
|7
|42
|Borgia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|2-0
|1-0
|86/43
|7/4
|Borgia
|0-3
|0-1
|12/6
|119/60
First Quarter
S: Jamal Roberts 29 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:00
Second Quarter
-
S: De'Shawn Fuller 20 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 9:24
S: Chase Hendricks 7 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 3:34
S: De'Shawn Fuller 13 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:36
Third Quarter
S: De'Shawn Fuller 34 interception (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:09
Fourth Quarter
S: Cyril Ikeh 83 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 11:35
