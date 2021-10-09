 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 42, Cardinal Ritter 0
  • 0
1234Final
Cardinal Ritter00000
St. Mary's14147742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cardinal Ritter0-40-148/12142/36
St. Mary's2-01-086/227/2

First Quarter

S: Jamal Roberts 4 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:11

S: Achille Kpeya Jr 1 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:18

Second Quarter

S: Cyril Ikeh 23 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 9:45

S: Kevin Coleman 34 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 3:03

Third Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 32 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:57

Fourth Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 17 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:03

