Box: St. Mary's 42, Cardinal Ritter 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Mary's
|14
|14
|7
|7
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cardinal Ritter
|0-4
|0-1
|48/12
|142/36
|St. Mary's
|2-0
|1-0
|86/22
|7/2
First Quarter
S: Jamal Roberts 4 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:11
S: Achille Kpeya Jr 1 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:18
Second Quarter
S: Cyril Ikeh 23 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 9:45
S: Kevin Coleman 34 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 3:03
Third Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 32 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 5:57
Fourth Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 17 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:03
