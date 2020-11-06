 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 55, Valle Catholic 22
1234Final
St. Mary's212113055
Valle Catholic760922
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Mary's2-10-0115/3879/26
Valle Catholic8-14-0417/139147/49

First Quarter

S: De'Shawn Fuller 31 run (Keith Polette kick), 8:35

S: Kaliel Boyd 17 interception (Keith Polette kick), 6:49

S: Kevin Coleman 71 punt return (Keith Polette kick), 4:36

V: Bryce Geisler 1 run (Kolton Naeger kick), 0:26

Second Quarter

S: Kevin Coleman 10 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 8:49

V: Drew Bauman 69 pass from Chase Fallert (kick failed), 7:10

S: Cameron Wolk 86 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 5:23

S: De'Shawn Fuller 2 run (Keith Polette kick), 2:45

Third Quarter

S: Chase Hendricks 14 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 8:03

S: Chase Hendricks 6 run (kick failed), 0:00

Fourth Quarter

V: Bryce Geisler 71 run (Kolton Naeger kick), 6:22

V: safety, 2:22

