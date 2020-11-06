Box: St. Mary's 55, Valle Catholic 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Mary's
|21
|21
|13
|0
|55
|Valle Catholic
|7
|6
|0
|9
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|2-1
|0-0
|115/38
|79/26
|Valle Catholic
|8-1
|4-0
|417/139
|147/49
First Quarter
S: De'Shawn Fuller 31 run (Keith Polette kick), 8:35
S: Kaliel Boyd 17 interception (Keith Polette kick), 6:49
S: Kevin Coleman 71 punt return (Keith Polette kick), 4:36
V: Bryce Geisler 1 run (Kolton Naeger kick), 0:26
Second Quarter
S: Kevin Coleman 10 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 8:49
V: Drew Bauman 69 pass from Chase Fallert (kick failed), 7:10
S: Cameron Wolk 86 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 5:23
S: De'Shawn Fuller 2 run (Keith Polette kick), 2:45
Third Quarter
S: Chase Hendricks 14 pass from Caron Spann (Keith Polette kick), 8:03
S: Chase Hendricks 6 run (kick failed), 0:00
Fourth Quarter
V: Bryce Geisler 71 run (Kolton Naeger kick), 6:22
V: safety, 2:22
