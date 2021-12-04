Box: St. Mary's 56, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Mary's
|14
|28
|7
|7
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X (Kansas City)
|12-2
|6-0
|492/35
|172/12
|St. Mary's
|7-0
|0-0
|346/25
|62/4
First Quarter
SM: Kevin Coleman 26 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:27
SM: Caron Spann 23 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:35
Second Quarter
-
SM: Donovan McIntosh 45 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 8:53
SM: Caron Spann 28 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:12
SM: Donovan McIntosh 27 interception (Matthew Kamper kick), 2:40
SM: Kevin Coleman 71 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:21
Third Quarter
SM: De'Shawn Fuller 6 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:22
Fourth Quarter
SM: Achille Kpeya Jr 5 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 11:54
