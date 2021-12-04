 Skip to main content
Box: St. Mary's 56, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
1234Final
St. Pius X (Kansas City)00000
St. Mary's14287756
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X (Kansas City)12-26-0492/35172/12
St. Mary's7-00-0346/2562/4

First Quarter

SM: Kevin Coleman 26 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 10:27

SM: Caron Spann 23 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:35

Second Quarter

SM: Donovan McIntosh 45 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 8:53

SM: Caron Spann 28 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:12

SM: Donovan McIntosh 27 interception (Matthew Kamper kick), 2:40

SM: Kevin Coleman 71 pass from Caron Spann (Matthew Kamper kick), 0:21

Third Quarter

SM: De'Shawn Fuller 6 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 4:22

Fourth Quarter

SM: Achille Kpeya Jr 5 run (Matthew Kamper kick), 11:54

