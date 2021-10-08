Box: St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|14
|0
|6
|0
|20
|St. Vincent
|7
|7
|0
|0
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|6-1
|4-0
|175/25
|109/16
|St. Vincent
|3-2
|1-1
|151/22
|102/15
First Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 8 run (pass failed), 10:13
S: Mason Light 14 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 8:02
SPX: Collin Smith 14 run (Austin McGukin pass from Collin Smith), 1:24
Second Quarter
S: Jacob Kapp 40 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 6:29
Third Quarter
SPX: Nate Ruble 11 run (run failed), 7:31
Tags
