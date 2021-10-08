 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14
Box: St. Pius X 20, St. Vincent 14

1234Final
St. Pius X1406020
St. Vincent770014
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X6-14-0175/25109/16
St. Vincent3-21-1151/22102/15

First Quarter

SPX: Nate Ruble 8 run (pass failed), 10:13

S: Mason Light 14 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 8:02

SPX: Collin Smith 14 run (Austin McGukin pass from Collin Smith), 1:24

Second Quarter

S: Jacob Kapp 40 pass from Christian Schaaf ( kick), 6:29

Third Quarter

SPX: Nate Ruble 11 run (run failed), 7:31

