Box: St. Pius X 21, Doniphan 6
Box: St. Pius X 21, Doniphan 6

1234Final
St. Pius X807621
Doniphan06006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X3-31-1135/22165/28
Doniphan0-50-034/6179/30

First Quarter

S: Chase Marnin 20 pass from Colin Smith (Nate Ruble pass from Colin Smith)

Second Quarter

D: Trey Mills 13 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 2 run (Logan Jacobson kick)

Fourth Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 64 pass from Colin Smith (pass failed)

