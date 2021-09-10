 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12
Box: St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12

1234Final
St. Pius X0140822
Grandview006612
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X2-11-058/1954/18
Grandview2-11-189/3028/9

Second Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 75 run (pass failed), 5:43

S: Eli Frimml 4 pass from Collin Smith (Nate Ruble run), 0:23

Third Quarter

G: Chase Wilson 58 pass from Clayton Riddle (kick failed), 4:16

Fourth Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 32 pass from Collin Smith (Drew Merseal pass from Collin Smith), 11:04

G: Clayton Riddle 3 run (run failed), 8:53

