Box: St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|0
|14
|0
|8
|22
|Grandview
|0
|0
|6
|6
|12
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|2-1
|1-0
|58/19
|54/18
|Grandview
|2-1
|1-1
|89/30
|28/9
Second Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 75 run (pass failed), 5:43
S: Eli Frimml 4 pass from Collin Smith (Nate Ruble run), 0:23
Third Quarter
G: Chase Wilson 58 pass from Clayton Riddle (kick failed), 4:16
Fourth Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 32 pass from Collin Smith (Drew Merseal pass from Collin Smith), 11:04
G: Clayton Riddle 3 run (run failed), 8:53
