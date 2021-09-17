Box: St. Pius X 24, Jefferson 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|10
|0
|10
|20
|St. Pius X
|7
|8
|2
|7
|24
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|3-1
|1-1
|159/40
|38/10
|St. Pius X
|3-1
|2-0
|82/20
|74/18
First Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 1 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 3:03
Second Quarter
J: Will Breeze 28 FG, 11:49
-
S: Nate Ruble 3 run (Dabrian Moss pass from Collin Smith), 2:15
J: 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 0:49
Third Quarter
S: safety, 8:02
Fourth Quarter
J: Dylan Travica 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 10:17
J: Will Breeze 28 FG, 0:48
S: Dabrian Moss 61 pass from Collin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick), 0:00
