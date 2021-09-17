 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 24, Jefferson 20
1234Final
Jefferson01001020
St. Pius X782724
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson3-11-1159/4038/10
St. Pius X3-12-082/2074/18

First Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 1 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 3:03

Second Quarter

J: Will Breeze 28 FG, 11:49

S: Nate Ruble 3 run (Dabrian Moss pass from Collin Smith), 2:15

J: 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 0:49

Third Quarter

S: safety, 8:02

Fourth Quarter

J: Dylan Travica 4 run (Will Breeze kick), 10:17

J: Will Breeze 28 FG, 0:48

S: Dabrian Moss 61 pass from Collin Smith (Logan Jacobson kick), 0:00

