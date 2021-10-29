Box: St. Pius X 36, Crystal City 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crystal City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|0
|7
|14
|15
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crystal City
|0-3
|0-0
|36/12
|108/36
|St. Pius X
|8-2
|5-0
|248/83
|186/62
First Quarter
C: (not attempted), 0:00
Second Quarter
S: Collin Smith 5 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 4:02
Third Quarter
S: Collin Smith 25 run (kick failed), 6:52
S: Collin Smith 36 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Collin Smith), 2:21
Fourth Quarter
S: Collin Smith 10 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Collin Smith), 9:54
S: Owen Moss 5 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 7:11
