Box: St. Pius X 36, Crystal City 0
Box: St. Pius X 36, Crystal City 0

1234Final
Crystal City00000
St. Pius X07141536
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crystal City0-30-036/12108/36
St. Pius X8-25-0248/83186/62

First Quarter

C: (not attempted), 0:00

Second Quarter

S: Collin Smith 5 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 4:02

Third Quarter

S: Collin Smith 25 run (kick failed), 6:52

S: Collin Smith 36 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Collin Smith), 2:21

Fourth Quarter

S: Collin Smith 10 run (Logan Jacobson pass from Collin Smith), 9:54

S: Owen Moss 5 run (Logan Jacobson kick), 7:11

