Box: St. Pius X 36, Herculaneum 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|6
|2
|14
|14
|36
|Herculaneum
|8
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-1
|3-0
|118/24
|82/16
|Herculaneum
|1-2
|0-2
|74/15
|84/17
First Quarter
S: Nate Ruble 8 run (kick failed), 6:50
H: Zach Crocker 23 pass from Jackson Dearing (DJ Johnson run), 3:37
Second Quarter
S: safety, 8:30
Third Quarter
S: Austin McGukin 9 run (Collin Smith run), 9:32
S: Kyle Smith 5 run (pass failed), 4:42
Fourth Quarter
S: Collin Smith 8 run (pass failed), 8:57
S: Collin Smith 7 run (Nolan Sipple pass from Collin Smith), 5:19
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.