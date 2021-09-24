 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 36, Herculaneum 8
Box: St. Pius X 36, Herculaneum 8

1234Final
St. Pius X62141436
Herculaneum80008
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X4-13-0118/2482/16
Herculaneum1-20-274/1584/17

First Quarter

S: Nate Ruble 8 run (kick failed), 6:50

H: Zach Crocker 23 pass from Jackson Dearing (DJ Johnson run), 3:37

Second Quarter

S: safety, 8:30

Third Quarter

S: Austin McGukin 9 run (Collin Smith run), 9:32

S: Kyle Smith 5 run (pass failed), 4:42

Fourth Quarter

S: Collin Smith 8 run (pass failed), 8:57

S: Collin Smith 7 run (Nolan Sipple pass from Collin Smith), 5:19

